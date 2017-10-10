Police were investigating a fatal wreck that killed one person and injured another Tuesday in Kansas City, Kan.
Local

One person killed, another injured in fatal wreck on Parallel Parkway in KCK

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

October 10, 2017 8:08 PM

According to police, a man in his 70s was killed after a silver SUV collided with the blue sedan the man was driving in the 3200 block of Parallel Parkway.

The SUV was traveling westbound on Parallel Parkway about 3:30 p.m. when it struck the sedan as it entered Parallel from southbound 32nd Street, police said.

The driver of the sedan was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not release the identity of the man that was killed.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

