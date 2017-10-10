Father of two children dies days before his birthday on motorcycle ride with friend

A father of two young children was identified as the motorcyclist who died in a crash while on a ride with a friend Sunday.
Michael P. Cannady of Kansas City was the motorcyclist who died in the crash along U.S. 169 at Northwest Briarcliff Parkway Sunday afternoon. Cannady, who died two days before his 43rd birthday, was the father of two young children, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help his family.
“Mike Cannady was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on October 8, 2017,” according to the online fundraising page. “He left behind his wife Melanie, his 6-year-old daughter Michaela, and a brand new baby boy, Matthew.”
Cannady “loved his family dearly,” the post said.
The fatal crash occurred as Cannady was out for a ride Sunday with a friend he had known since they were 12, police said.
Cannady clipped the bumper of a silver sedan as the two friends headed south on U.S. 169. His motorcycle went out of control and hit a guardrail. Cannady was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
