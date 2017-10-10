Missouri huntress with an ancient weapon takes down a deer — and her sexist critics

More Videos 2:11 Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing Pause 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 1:59 Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 4:50 Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 1:55 Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 0:35 Student dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt at Lee’s Summit North High Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing An atlatl is a tool to increase accuracy and speed when throwing a spear or dart. This year, a Missouri woman became the first in the state's modern history to kill a deer with the tool. An atlatl is a tool to increase accuracy and speed when throwing a spear or dart. This year, a Missouri woman became the first in the state's modern history to kill a deer with the tool. Thunderbird Atlatl

An atlatl is a tool to increase accuracy and speed when throwing a spear or dart. This year, a Missouri woman became the first in the state's modern history to kill a deer with the tool. Thunderbird Atlatl