Shawnee Mission School District officials are being sued after a middle school student alleges she was sexually assaulted by a classmate in a Westridge Middle School classroom. Westridge Middle School Facebook page
Shawnee Mission boy sexually assaulted girl after school sat on previous claims, suit says

By Katy Bergen And Tony Rizzo

kbergen@kcstar.com

October 10, 2017 10:29 AM

A Shawnee Mission middle schooler is suing the district, claiming school officials did not report three sexual assault allegations against a boy who then assaulted her.

That male classmate at Westridge Middle School in Overland Park had been the subject of three previous sexual assault allegations, but school officials had not reported those to law enforcement, according to the allegations in a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court.

The girl was an eighth-grade student at Westridge Middle School in May when the alleged assault occurred, according to the suit.

The girl was in a study hall classroom when the male alleged perpetrator, who was sitting next to her, “forcibly put his hands down (her) pants and penetrated her,” the suit alleges.

It was “entirely against her will,” according to the lawsuit. She was “shocked and frightened” and “froze and was unable to immediately react.”

Two teachers were in the classroom at the time.

According to the suit, school officials were “made aware” of the incident within the next few days.

Former superintendent Jim Hinson, who retired this June, Westridge Middle School Principal Jeremy McDonell and Westridge Middle School Vice-Principal Jade Peters are listed as defendants in the suit.

Also listed: Board President Craig Denny, who represents the area that Westridge Middle School is located in. He was vice president at the time of the alleged assault.

The alleged perpetrator’s school records contained reports from three other female students about similar assaults, according to the suit.

“Defendant district was aware of the three previous sexual assault allegations against the perpetrator, but chose not to report them to law enforcement authorities,” the lawsuit alleges.

In Kansas, school employees are considered mandated reporters, required by law to report the suspected physical or sexual abuse of children.

The legal penalty for failing to report is a class B misdemeanor, which can result in a $1,000 fine or 6 months in jail.

As a result of the May incident, the boy was suspended from school for 10 days, but was allowed to count non-school days during spring break toward the period of suspension.

The girl, the victim of the alleged assault, had previously been suspended for an unrelated event and had not been allowed to do that, according to the suit.

The suit does not state whether information about the alleged sexual assault was forwarded to prosecutors.

Shawnee Mission School District officials did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

This story will be updated.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen

