Surveillance video shows victim’s last minutes. But what happened next?

Surveillance video captures murder victim Kansas City police want help locating people who spoke with Craig Barksdale within the hour before he was fatally shot Kansas City police want help locating people who spoke with Craig Barksdale within the hour before he was fatally shot jrobertson@kcstar.com

