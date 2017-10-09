More Videos

Local

Surveillance video shows victim’s last minutes. But what happened next?

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

October 09, 2017 12:39 PM

In the last moments of his life, 26-year-old Craig Barksdale looked like he was having fun, chatting with women in a car and with others passing by outside a convenience store at 8001 Troost Ave.

Kansas City police released surveillance video Monday that captured the scene, hoping somebody who saw him the night of June 17 will come forward with some clues to help solve what happened next.

Someone shot Barksdale around 11:15 p.m., and police say they have not been able to gather any information even though many people had been near the scene at the time.

“It’s a relatively busy intersection,” Detective Jason Findley said. “But we’ve yet to get any information on this case.”

Barkley’s father, 50, joined Findley in making a public plea for help.

The jovial son seen in the surveillance video reflected the joyful and friendly man that the father mourned again Monday.

His son was “fun to be around,” said the father, who spoke at a police briefing with the department’s agreement that he would not be named. “He was a handsome guy.”

Barksdale’s father is haunted by his son’s death.

“I keep having these dreams,” the father said, “when you know you’re getting ready to die, but you can’t get no help. … I know I’m getting ready to leave the earth. I’m asking for help and then it goes dark.”

The people seen in the video — including three women in a white car whom Barksdale chatted with less than an hour before his death — are not suspects, Findley said. The police just want to know what Barksdale was talking about. They want clues on his state of mind, he said.

Anyone with information can share it by calling the police or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

The fear or unwillingness of witnesses to talk to police continues to be the biggest barrier for police as they investigate violent crimes, Findley said.

Barksdale’s father urged for a break in the silence that can help end Kansas City’s surge of violence.

“I’m just asking for peace in my heart,” he said. “I know Kansas City is a beautiful place. Let’s get this stuff off the street.”

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

