Man found with head injury along Olathe railroad tracks might have been hit by train

A man possibly struck by a train was found injured along railroad tracks Monday morning in Olathe.
The man was reported to have a head injury, but the extent of the injury was not immediately known.
Railroad police contacted Olathe police about 8:25 a.m. Monday after a train crew called in a report of a man down.
The man was found on the tracks along the Mill Creek Streamway Park, west of Ridgeview Road and north of Northgate Avenue.
Officers used a railroad vehicle to reach the man and to bring him to a waiting ambulance.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments