Man found with head injury along Olathe railroad tracks might have been hit by train

By Tony Rizzo

October 09, 2017 9:42 AM

A man possibly struck by a train was found injured along railroad tracks Monday morning in Olathe.

The man was reported to have a head injury, but the extent of the injury was not immediately known.

Railroad police contacted Olathe police about 8:25 a.m. Monday after a train crew called in a report of a man down.

The man was found on the tracks along the Mill Creek Streamway Park, west of Ridgeview Road and north of Northgate Avenue.

Officers used a railroad vehicle to reach the man and to bring him to a waiting ambulance.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

