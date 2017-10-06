When a mother buries her daughter: The funeral of the young woman gunned down in Lawrence

More Videos 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims Pause 1:49 Hundreds mourn Lawrence shooting victim Leah Brown 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 4:50 Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 0:44 Check out this new baby otter at the Kansas City Zoo 1:59 Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 0:35 Student dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt at Lee’s Summit North High 1:54 Lee’s Summit North students describe the scene Friday morning 1:44 'You just swore the guy was inside...chasing you with a machine gun' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hundreds mourn Leah Brown Mass was celebrated at the funeral of 22-year-old Leah Brown, who was fatally shot in Lawrence Saturday night. Hundreds gathered at Queen of the Holy Rosary in Overland Park Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Mass was celebrated at the funeral of 22-year-old Leah Brown, who was fatally shot in Lawrence Saturday night. Hundreds gathered at Queen of the Holy Rosary in Overland Park Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Jill Toyoshiba and Mara Williams The Kansas City Star

Mass was celebrated at the funeral of 22-year-old Leah Brown, who was fatally shot in Lawrence Saturday night. Hundreds gathered at Queen of the Holy Rosary in Overland Park Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Jill Toyoshiba and Mara Williams The Kansas City Star