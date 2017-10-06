Raytown man dies after being struck by vehicle while crossing Gregory Boulevard

A 67-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Gregory Boulevard at 93rd Street in Raytown.
The victim was identified as Reginald Early of Raytown.
Police said Early was trying to cross Gregory Boulevard just after 9 p.m. when he was struck. He was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old man, remained at the scene and spoke with investigators. There were no immediate signs that the driver had been drinking or speeding, police said.
Police continued their investigation on Friday. Anyone with information should call Raytown police at 816-737-6112.
Glenn E. Rice
