Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence

Overland Park mayoral candidates debate development

Some Johnson County highschoolers enjoy new hour break during school day

KCI's terrazzo floor was covered in a lot of (fake) blood

Editorial Board conversation with Vietnam vet John Musgrave

Protesters confront each other over Muslim Americans in KC

    Architects from Skidmore, Owings & Merrill fill in the details about the newly released renderings of a single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. They, along with a representative of Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, updated the Kansas City Council.

Architects from Skidmore, Owings & Merrill fill in the details about the newly released renderings of a single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. They, along with a representative of Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, updated the Kansas City Council.
Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
Welcome to the new "east of Troost." It's where $600,000 contemporary homes — coupled with class tension — are rising throughout the Beacon Hill neighborhood. Newcomers voice hope. Old-timers express concern.

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

Three died and two were injured in a shooting in downtown Lawrence early Sunday. A woman and two men died from their injuries: Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, and Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, both of Topeka.

Witness captures woman being assaulted, clothes ripped off in public

An incident where a woman was assaulted and had her clothing ripped off in front several bystanders, including a uniformed security guard, is now being investigated by Kansas City police. A witness recorded part of the incident, which occurred earlier this week near 31st Street and Prospect Avenue. (Warning: video contains graphic content)