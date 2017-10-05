Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects

Architects from Skidmore, Owings & Merrill fill in the details about the newly released renderings of a single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. They, along with a representative of Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, updated the Kansas City Council.
Keith MyersThe Kansas City Star
