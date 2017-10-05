Why these Kansas high schools give students a free hour

2:39 KCI's terrazzo floor was covered in a lot of (fake) blood Pause

3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59

1:24 Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium

3:17 Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars

1:30 Road diet brings bike lanes to Grand Boulevard in downtown KC

1:34 Murder and mayhem happened here. But she bought the house anyway.

0:35 Student dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt at Lee’s Summit North High

1:37 Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks