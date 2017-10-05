A Ray-Pec grad fled for her life in Las Vegas. She shares her story of survival

Jaelyn Duran (second from left), a recent graduate of Raymore-Peculiar High School, was at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival with her sister, Sarah (second from right), and two friends Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, when multiple shots were fired at convert-goers from the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas. This cellphone photo taken earlier in the night before authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire. Fifty-nine people died, including Paddock, and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Photo provided