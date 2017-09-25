More Videos

  • Olathe police officer surprises daughter at BVNW football game after deployment

    Blue Valley Northwest High School cheerleader Morgan Porter got a surprise just before Friday night’s game against St. James Academy. Her father, Olathe police officer Charles Porter, emerged onto the field after a 10-month deployment in Cuba.

Olathe police officer surprises daughter at BVNW game after Army deployment in Cuba

By Matt Campbell

September 25, 2017 2:35 PM

Blue Valley Northwest High School cheerleader Morgan Porter got a surprise just before Friday night’s game against St. James Academy.

Her father, Olathe police Officer Charles Porter, emerged onto the field after a 10-month deployment in Cuba.

The Olathe police honor guard was also on hand to greet Army Reserve 1st Sgt. Porter, which was a surprise to him.

Morgan Porter ran to meet and embrace her dad as the announcer on the public address system thanked him for his service to his country.

The surprise was arranged by Porter’s wife, Katie, for their daughter. The reunion was posted on the Olathe Police Department’s Facebook page.

