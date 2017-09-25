Olathe police officer surprises daughter at BVNW game after Army deployment in Cuba

More Videos 1:50 Life expectancy declines in these area codes Pause 1:47 Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:14 Olathe police officer surprises daughter at BVNW football game after deployment 3:01 Big Sonia (Trailer) 1:51 Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie 2:00 No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant 1:49 Youth 4 Change advocate for awareness of teen homeless 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 2:28 Gay Kearney grad speaks to board about erased yearbook quote Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Olathe police officer surprises daughter at BVNW football game after deployment Blue Valley Northwest High School cheerleader Morgan Porter got a surprise just before Friday night’s game against St. James Academy. Her father, Olathe police officer Charles Porter, emerged onto the field after a 10-month deployment in Cuba. Blue Valley Northwest High School cheerleader Morgan Porter got a surprise just before Friday night’s game against St. James Academy. Her father, Olathe police officer Charles Porter, emerged onto the field after a 10-month deployment in Cuba. Olathe Police Department

