Man, 85, killed while collecting aluminum cans along Kansas highway

An 85-year-old Kansas man was hit by a car and killed Monday morning after stopping to collect cans along U.S. 24 near Topeka.
The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the man as Jack W. Streeter of Grantville, Kan.
The incident occurred about 7:15 a.m. Monday on U.S. 24 at Meriden Road in Shawnee County, just north of Topeka.
According to the patrol, Streeter had parked his car on the shoulder of the road and as trying to cross two lanes of traffic to collect cans in the center median when he was struck by a Subaru Outback.
The 48-year-old man driving the Subaru was not injured.
