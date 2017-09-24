KC family finally receives medals for Korean War vet missing for 65 years

More Videos 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Pause 1:49 Youth 4 Change advocate for awareness of teen homeless 2:39 He went missing in 1951. Soldier finally receives honors. 1:47 From $995 to $2,800, here’s what you can rent in downtown KC 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 2:25 After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band 3:01 Big Sonia (Trailer) 1:37 Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks 1:48 Divers search for engagement ring dropped during viral proposal 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

He went missing in 1951. Soldier finally receives honors. The U.S. Army on Sunday held a ceremony at the Korean War Memorial in Kansas City honoring Cpl. Edward Comstock, a Kansas City solider who went missing during the Korean War in 1951. During the ceremony, officers gave Comstock’s family the medals he earned before disappearing. The U.S. Army on Sunday held a ceremony at the Korean War Memorial in Kansas City honoring Cpl. Edward Comstock, a Kansas City solider who went missing during the Korean War in 1951. During the ceremony, officers gave Comstock’s family the medals he earned before disappearing. Allison Long and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

