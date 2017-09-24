Robbery victim chases suspect in car; crash and shooting endangers bystanders, wounds two

A man saying he had been robbed called 911 while he was chasing the suspect in his car in east Kansas City Sunday afternoon.
Soon both Kansas City and Independence police were involved investigating a vehicle crash and a double shooting and locating a suspect who was reportedly taken into custody.
Two shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash involved other cars not part of the chase and gunshots hit several cars in a nearby parking lot.
The action started at a Fast Stop gas station on Eastwood Trafficway in east Kansas City about 2:15 p.m. where the 911 caller said he had been robbed.
Police say they urged the caller to stop pursuing the suspect, but the chase continued from I-435 to eastbound Interstate 70. Police report accounts of gunfire exchanged between the two cars during the chase.
Police were soon responding to a call about a crash scene and a shooting at I-70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff. Police reported that a man was seen running from that intersection and that Independence police joined in searching for the suspect.
Several news reports said police found a man matching the description at a nearby restaurant and took him into custody.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
Comments