Driver in Lee's Summit fatal crash is charged with DWI

A 41-year-old Lee’s Summit man died early Sunday morning after his car was hit by a pickup truck driven by a man who was allegedly intoxicated, police said.
Christopher N. Coffelt was transported to a hospital where he died from injuries in the crash at Missouri 291 and Northeast Swann Road around 2 a.m.
Steven S. Ontiveros, 28, of Lee’s Summit was taken into custody at the scene and was later charged with driving while intoxicated. His bond was set at $100,000.
Police said Coffelt was driving east on Swann in a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer when a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Ontiveros, ran through a red light from northbound 291 and crashed into the passenger door of the Lancer.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
Comments