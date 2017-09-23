A 35-year-old Kansas City woman was killed Friday in a fatal head-on collision on Interstate 70 in Boone County.
35-year-old woman from KC dies in fatal head-on collision on I-70 in Boone County

By Toriano Porter

September 23, 2017 10:12 PM

Anita Pierden was killed about 3:05 p.m. after the car she was driving eastbound on I-70 in Boone County was hit head on by a car traveling in the opposite direction.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the driver of the second car crossed the median, went through a cable barrier, and struck Pierdan’s vehicle.

Debris from the collision hit a third car, but the driver was not injured. The driver of the second car and a passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Pierden was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old Prairie Village woman riding with Pierden was also seriously injured. Both women were wearing seat belts, authorities said.

