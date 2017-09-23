Here’s how to help the 20,000-plus children in need of diapers this year in the KC area

When thinking of poverty, many do not consider the nonessential items that low-income families may not prioritize when budgeting limited funds.
Items like diapers. More than 20,000 families will face a shortage of the items this year in the Kansas City area, but Jill Gaikowski is hoping to help about half of those children in need.
Gaikowski is the executive director of HappyBottoms, a nonprofit that serves the metro area by distributing diapers to 36 partner agencies, most of which offer other services to low-income people.
“Diapers aren’t going to solve the poverty puzzle,” she said, “but they do make a huge impact, and by distributing from other agencies, we’re getting people’s foot in the door for other services they might need.”
The most effective way to help is to donate funds to the organization, which can then purchase diapers at discounted prices.
To donate, visit HappyBottoms.org.
HappyBottoms will also be hosting two events on Wednesday, in recognition of “Diaper Need Awareness Week.”
▪ Kendra Scott jewelry store in Leawood, 4533 W. 119th St., from 5 to 7 p.m. The store will donate 20 percent of proceeds to HappyBottoms and if you bring diapers, receive 15 percent off your purchase.
▪ AMC movie night, 11701 Nall Ave. in Leawood. Screening of “Battle of the Sexes” at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets from the HappyBottoms website and 100 percent of the proceeds will return to the organization.
