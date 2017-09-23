Kansas City Chiefs fans will be able to tune in on Sunday to watch the game.
Impasse between KCTV-5, AT&T over: What does that mean to Chiefs fans?

By Toriano Porter

September 23, 2017 12:15 PM

The impasse between a Kansas City television station and AT&T is over and that’s great news for Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Contract negotiations had stalled between KCTV-5 and AT&T and the impasse threatened to drop KCTV-5 from DirecTV and AT&T’s U-verse. The cable TV providers are owned by AT&T.

Friday was the deadline for a new contract. Officials with Meredith Corp.-owned KCTV-5 declined to comment on the agreement, as did a spokesman for AT&T.

The fact that the impasse was settled is surely a relief to DirecTV or U-Verse customers who planned on watching the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

KCTV-5 is a CBS affiliate, which means it gets to carry the NFL game. No KCTV-5 would have meant no game for DirecTV and U-verse customers.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

