Impasse between KCTV-5, AT&T over: What does that mean to Chiefs fans?

The impasse between a Kansas City television station and AT&T is over and that’s great news for Kansas City Chiefs fans.
Contract negotiations had stalled between KCTV-5 and AT&T and the impasse threatened to drop KCTV-5 from DirecTV and AT&T’s U-verse. The cable TV providers are owned by AT&T.
Friday was the deadline for a new contract. Officials with Meredith Corp.-owned KCTV-5 declined to comment on the agreement, as did a spokesman for AT&T.
The fact that the impasse was settled is surely a relief to DirecTV or U-Verse customers who planned on watching the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
KCTV-5 is a CBS affiliate, which means it gets to carry the NFL game. No KCTV-5 would have meant no game for DirecTV and U-verse customers.
