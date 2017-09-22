I-35 at Sunflower Road in Johnson County shut down after fatal three-vehicle wreck

Authorities in Johnson County, Kan. are investigating a fatal wreck on northbound Interstate 35 at Sunflower Road Friday evening.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved three vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Officials did not release the victim’s name Friday.
Both lanes of northbound I-35 past Sunflower Road were shut down during the investigation.
Northbound traffic was diverted around the accident scene via exit ramps, while one lane of southbound I-35 remained open for emergency vehicles, authorities said.
