Traffic on southbound Interstate 35 at Sunflower Road in Johnson County, Kan. was affected by a fatal three-vehicle wreck Friday evening.
Traffic on southbound Interstate 35 at Sunflower Road in Johnson County, Kan. was affected by a fatal three-vehicle wreck Friday evening. Kansas City Scout
Traffic on southbound Interstate 35 at Sunflower Road in Johnson County, Kan. was affected by a fatal three-vehicle wreck Friday evening. Kansas City Scout

Local

I-35 at Sunflower Road in Johnson County shut down after fatal three-vehicle wreck

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

September 22, 2017 10:20 PM

Authorities in Johnson County, Kan. are investigating a fatal wreck on northbound Interstate 35 at Sunflower Road Friday evening.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved three vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Officials did not release the victim’s name Friday.

Both lanes of northbound I-35 past Sunflower Road were shut down during the investigation.

Northbound traffic was diverted around the accident scene via exit ramps, while one lane of southbound I-35 remained open for emergency vehicles, authorities said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band

After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band 2:25

After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band
From $995 to $2,800, here’s what you can rent in downtown KC 1:47

From $995 to $2,800, here’s what you can rent in downtown KC
New $1 billion KCI Airport terminal to be designed and built by Maryland-based Edgemoor 2:05

New $1 billion KCI Airport terminal to be designed and built by Maryland-based Edgemoor

View More Video