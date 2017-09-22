Before Hickman Mills bus erupted in flames, driver had saved the day

More Videos 1:46 How a 'glitch' was affecting Missouri's Keno game Pause 2:25 After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band 0:21 Raw video: Fatal accident near Johnson County Community College 1:17 Cullen Landis' aunt said no parent should learn their child is being transported from school unresponsive 1:56 'This didn't even have to happen,' says mother of student attacked at Ruskin High School 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:59 The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened? 0:39 Watch: Bus erupts into flames, driver hailed as a hero for saving kids 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:31 How survivors escaped ambush by gunfire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Bus erupts into flames, driver hailed as a hero for saving kids A bus driver with the Apple Bus Company is being called a hero for saving a bus load of school children from a fully engulfed fire Thursday afternoon. The children attend Warford Elementary School in the Hickman Mills C-1 School District. It happened just after 3 p.m. near Grandview Road and Cypress Avenue. A bus driver with the Apple Bus Company is being called a hero for saving a bus load of school children from a fully engulfed fire Thursday afternoon. The children attend Warford Elementary School in the Hickman Mills C-1 School District. It happened just after 3 p.m. near Grandview Road and Cypress Avenue. David Grimes

