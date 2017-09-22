More Videos

Local

Fatal wreck reported near JCCC in Overland Park

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

September 22, 2017 1:19 PM

One person was killed and another was injured in a traffic crash Friday near Johnson County Community College.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before noon Friday at College Blvd. and Westgate Street. It is in front of the college, but police said no students were involved.

Overland Park police said that an SUV westbound on College and a sedan that was turning from Westgate onto College collided.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A woman passenger in the sedan was also taken to the hospital.

Police said that the SUV driver was not injured.

The initial indication that the sedan driver had the right-of-way at the time of the collision.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

