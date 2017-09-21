Police in KC say man is inappropriately approaching children at Park Hill schools

Police in Kansas City are investigating multiple reports about a man inappropriately approaching children near schools in the Park Hill School District.
School district officials said police do not know if the reports are about the same man. They urged people to watch out for suspicious behavior and watch their children closely at bus stops.
District officials posted a safety alert to their website Thursday afternoon.
Please see the safety alert we just posted about someone inappropriately approaching students: https://t.co/ht6LGqnrnY— Park Hill Schools (@ParkHillSchools) September 21, 2017
The alert read in part: “The Kansas City Police Department shared with us that they are investigating multiple reports about a man inappropriately approaching children. They do not yet know if the reports are about the same man, and they could not share more details without jeopardizing their investigation.”
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
