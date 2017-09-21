Fatal wreck shuts down I-435 at Truman Road in unincorporated Jackson County

A fatal wreck Thursday afternoon in unincorporated Jackson County has shut down lanes of Interstate 435 in both directions.
I-435 NB CLOSED at Truman Road, Find alt route. Also impacting SB traffic. Possible fatal crash on site. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/mRewFOIa75— Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) September 21, 2017
The highway was completely closed at Truman Road after a fatal wreck on northbound I-435 about 2 p.m. Thursday.
Traffic on northbound I-435 was backed up to the U.S 40 interchange less than 30 minutes later.
Traffic on NB 435 backed up to Route 40 interchange. The highway is CLOSED at Truman. Find an alt route. pic.twitter.com/YOSQs16f7S— Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) September 21, 2017
Transportation officials later closed the southbound lanes of the highway at Truman.
Motorists were urged to use an alternative route.
