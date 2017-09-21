More Videos

  • Raw aerial video of fatal crash on I-435 near Truman Road

    A fatal wreck Thursday afternoon in unincorporated Jackson County has shut down lanes of Interstate 435 in both directions. The highway was completely closed at Truman Road after a fatal wreck on northbound I-435 about 2 p.m. Thursday.

A fatal wreck Thursday afternoon in unincorporated Jackson County has shut down lanes of Interstate 435 in both directions. The highway was completely closed at Truman Road after a fatal wreck on northbound I-435 about 2 p.m. Thursday.
A fatal wreck Thursday afternoon in unincorporated Jackson County has shut down lanes of Interstate 435 in both directions. The highway was completely closed at Truman Road after a fatal wreck on northbound I-435 about 2 p.m. Thursday. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Local

Fatal wreck shuts down I-435 at Truman Road in unincorporated Jackson County

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

September 21, 2017 2:50 PM

A fatal wreck Thursday afternoon in unincorporated Jackson County has shut down lanes of Interstate 435 in both directions.

The highway was completely closed at Truman Road after a fatal wreck on northbound I-435 about 2 p.m. Thursday.

Traffic on northbound I-435 was backed up to the U.S 40 interchange less than 30 minutes later.

Transportation officials later closed the southbound lanes of the highway at Truman.

Motorists were urged to use an alternative route.

  Fatal accident closes northbound I-435 at Truman Road

    Northbound I-435 is closed at Truman Road due to a fatal accident that happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fatal accident closes northbound I-435 at Truman Road

Northbound I-435 is closed at Truman Road due to a fatal accident that happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

KC Scout

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

