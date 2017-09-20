Wentworth Military alumni’s ‘Doughboy’ fight is over, and they’re happy

More Videos 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks Pause 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:59 The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened? 3:01 Big Sonia (Trailer) 1:08 Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue 0:58 KCK woman dies in a fatal car crash after being raped 1:23 Crash kills teen and 3-year-old girl Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue Alumni of the now-closed Wentworth Military Academy have asked a judge to halt the auction of “the Doughboy,” an iconic sculpture long a part of life at the academy. Statue photos by Richard Mann. Music: Over There by Nora Bayes, 1922. Alumni of the now-closed Wentworth Military Academy have asked a judge to halt the auction of “the Doughboy,” an iconic sculpture long a part of life at the academy. Statue photos by Richard Mann. Music: Over There by Nora Bayes, 1922. Don Bradley and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

Alumni of the now-closed Wentworth Military Academy have asked a judge to halt the auction of “the Doughboy,” an iconic sculpture long a part of life at the academy. Statue photos by Richard Mann. Music: Over There by Nora Bayes, 1922. Don Bradley and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star