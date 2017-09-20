Kansas City metro among best areas for single women to live in the U.S., study finds

For single women, the KC area is one of the best places to be.
That’s the finding of an analysis by the real estate brokerage site Owners.com, which ranked KC as the second-best metro area in the country for single women. Women living in the top 10 cities had, on average, a higher homeownership rate, better access to inexpensive dining and better opportunities for affordable housing. An area’s crime rate was also considered in the calculus.
The analysis compiled data from 20 total metro areas. KC beat out L.A., New York City, Boston, Chicago, Denver and other metro areas based on the metrics.
Those cities where women earned below-average incomes were excluded from the ranking, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.
In Kansas City, 16.5 percent of single women are homeowners, with an average home value of $162,000, the average cost of dinner for two is $61 and the median female income is about $40,000, the study found.
In Cincinnati, which was identified as the best metro area in the country, about 15 percent of single women are homeowners with an average home value of $158,000.
Nationally, female homeownership rates are notably higher than men’s, according to USA Today. Seventeen percent of unmarried women owned homes in the U.S. in 2016, compared with 7 percent of unmarried men.
“There is a noticeable shift toward more single women entering the real estate market, particularly given lower unemployment rates, rising incomes and the value placed on home ownership,” said Phil Karp, a senior manager of brokerage services at Owners.com, in a statement.
Here’s the top 10 metro areas for single women, based on the site’s analysis:
▪ Cincinnati
▪ Kansas City
▪ Dallas
▪ Albany, N.Y.
▪ Atlanta
▪ Milwaukee
▪ Hartford, Conn.
▪ Minneapolis
▪ Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
▪ Chicago
