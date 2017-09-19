Motorcyclist riding without helmet killed in collision with school bus in KC

Police were investigating a fatal two-vehicle wreck that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday in Kansas City.
The motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a school bus about 6:30 p.m. near East 35th Terrace and Fremont Avenue.
According to police, a motorcycle traveling west on 35th Terrace ran a stop sign and collided with a small school bus traveling south on Fremont. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike after hitting the side of the bus and pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said. The bus driver and a bus monitor were not injured in the wreck.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
