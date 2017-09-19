Police were investigating a fatal two-vehicle wreck that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday in Kansas City.
Police were investigating a fatal two-vehicle wreck that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday in Kansas City.
Police were investigating a fatal two-vehicle wreck that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday in Kansas City.

Local

Motorcyclist riding without helmet killed in collision with school bus in KC

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

September 19, 2017 10:37 PM

Police were investigating a fatal two-vehicle wreck that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday in Kansas City.

The motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a school bus about 6:30 p.m. near East 35th Terrace and Fremont Avenue.

According to police, a motorcycle traveling west on 35th Terrace ran a stop sign and collided with a small school bus traveling south on Fremont. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike after hitting the side of the bus and pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said. The bus driver and a bus monitor were not injured in the wreck.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 2:49

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater
Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary 0:53

Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary

Boost Mobile employee dies a hero 1:47

Boost Mobile employee dies a hero

View More Video