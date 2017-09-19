More Videos

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 0:31

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks

Pause
This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 1:01

This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found

Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life 2:27

Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 2:49

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater

Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary 0:53

Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 2:31

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

Big Sonia (Trailer) 3:01

Big Sonia (Trailer)

The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened? 1:59

The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened?

Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue 1:08

Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue

  • Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary

    On September 10, 2017, the Overland Park Police Department responded to the 9100 block of Metcalf on a commercial burglary that occurred around 3:42 am.

On September 10, 2017, the Overland Park Police Department responded to the 9100 block of Metcalf on a commercial burglary that occurred around 3:42 am. Overland Park Police Department Overland Park Police Department
On September 10, 2017, the Overland Park Police Department responded to the 9100 block of Metcalf on a commercial burglary that occurred around 3:42 am. Overland Park Police Department Overland Park Police Department

Local

Video shows hooded burglars grabbing electronics in Overland Park

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

September 19, 2017 12:52 PM

Four men caught on surveillance camera broke into an Overland Park business wearing hoods or shirts over their heads, fleeing with cell phones and other electronic devices ripped from counters.

The Overland Park Police released the video to seek the public’s help in identifying the burglars.

The crime occurred Sept. 10 at 3:42 a.m. in a business in the 9100 block of Metcalf Avenue.

Anyone with information can call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8743 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cullen Landis' aunt said no parent should learn their child is being transported from school unresponsive

View More Video