Video shows hooded burglars grabbing electronics in Overland Park

Four men caught on surveillance camera broke into an Overland Park business wearing hoods or shirts over their heads, fleeing with cell phones and other electronic devices ripped from counters.
The Overland Park Police released the video to seek the public’s help in identifying the burglars.
The crime occurred Sept. 10 at 3:42 a.m. in a business in the 9100 block of Metcalf Avenue.
Anyone with information can call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8743 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
