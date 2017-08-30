What teachers are telling our kids this fall about white supremacy, statues and Nazis

3:00 Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail Pause

1:30 Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

0:58 Hundreds protest Donald Trump in Springfield

2:18 A sneak peek at County Line Ice House menu items

1:17 Maria Kennedy: 'I think what makes the discipline of history so powerful is the hope that comes with it'

2:21 Royals' Danny Duffy after DUI citation: 'Please continue to have faith in me'

0:37 KCI proposals by the numbers

1:37 Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks

1:42 Commune co-founder tells why she thinks people are attracted to East Wind