83-year-old woman dies in head-on crash after drving wrong way on U.S. 50

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

August 05, 2017 5:49 PM

An 83-year-old Pleasant Hill woman died Saturday when the car she was driving struck two other cars head-on while driving the wrong way on U.S. 50 east of Lee’s Summit, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Mary L. Cassidy was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the other drivers suffered moderate injuries, and the third driver reported no injuries.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Harris Road on the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50.

Cassidy drove a 2004 Honda, which hit a 2004 Chevrolet head-on then also struck a 2005 Toyota head-on. All of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

