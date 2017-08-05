Former Truman Medical Centers employee charged with sex crimes involving non-speaking patient

A former Truman Medical Centers employee has been charged with sex offenses in a case involving a long-term care patient who is unable to speak, the Jackson County prosecutor’s office announced Saturday.
Luis Soliz, 49, who worked at Truman Medical Centers’ Lakewood campus, faces first-degree sodomy and sexual misconduct charges after a nurse allegedly observed him sodomizing a patient in the hospital’s long-term care unit last week.
The patient has limited ability to use her arms and legs, according to the prosecutor’s office.
According to court records, when a second witness confronted Soliz about the incident, he allegedly responded, “It’s true. I’ve had this problem for a while.”
Leslie Carto, a spokeswoman for Truman, told The Star last week that a nurse had observed a medical technician having inappropriate contact with a patient and that the technician no longer was employed by the facility. She said that the medical center was working closely with authorities investigating the case.
“Truman Medical Centers’ number one priority is patient safety,” Carto said at the time. “The organization has zero tolerance for any employee putting those in our care in harm’s way. We won’t rest until all investigations are complete, and the resident’s family has the answers it deserves about this incident.”
Reached Saturday, Carto said that Truman had nothing more to say about the case at this time and all questions should be referred to police and prosecutors.
Bail for Soliz has been set at $75,000.
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
