Looking east from the Missouri 152/Interstate 29 overpass, traffic streaks down Barry Road. The ramps from Missouri 152 leading onto I-29 and a lane of I-29 from Barry Road to Tiffany Springs Road will be closed Friday night into Saturday morning for construction. Shane Keyser File photo

Local

Lane, ramp closings along I-29 corridor may affect Friday evening travel to KCI

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

August 04, 2017 5:41 PM

Several lane and ramp closings along the Interstate 29 corridor in Platte County may affect travel this weekend to Kansas City International Airport.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the following lanes and ramps along the corridor for paving work:

▪ One northbound lane of I-29 between Barry Road to Tiffany Springs Road from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday;

▪ The ramp from westbound Missouri 152 to northbound I-29 from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday;

▪ The ramp from eastbound Missouri 152 to northbound I-29 from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

