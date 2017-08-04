Lane, ramp closings along I-29 corridor may affect Friday evening travel to KCI

Several lane and ramp closings along the Interstate 29 corridor in Platte County may affect travel this weekend to Kansas City International Airport.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the following lanes and ramps along the corridor for paving work:
▪ One northbound lane of I-29 between Barry Road to Tiffany Springs Road from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday;
▪ The ramp from westbound Missouri 152 to northbound I-29 from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday;
▪ The ramp from eastbound Missouri 152 to northbound I-29 from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
