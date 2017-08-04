Overland Park video: 8 lanes + 1 cop = 12 happy geese

Like so many events involving police actions these days, this one was caught on video.
In Overland Park, a police officer parked his cruiser, lights flashing, and halted four lanes of busy traffic along College Boulevard on one side and four lanes on the other to allow a waddling family of at least a dozen Canada geese to cross the road.
Why did the geese cross the road?
“Yeah, I’m not sure,” said Sgt. Richard Breshears of the patrol division, acting as spokesman Friday. “I wasn’t there.”
The video was posted Wednesday on the police department’s website under the heading “We ‘Protect and Serve’ not only humans, but geese also.”
In other parts of the Kansas City area, “geese police,” meaning dogs, have been used to roust Canada geese from public areas to prevent them from soiling sidewalks and paths.
Not on this day. The video shows the police officer aiding the geese on the Fourth of July. The geese crossed College Boulevard just west of Metcalf Avenue and were allowed to go on their way, free as birds.
