Overland Park video: 8 lanes + 1 cop = 12 happy geese

twitter email In Overland Park, a police officer parked his cruiser, lights flashing, and halted four lanes of busy traffic along College Boulevard on one side and four lanes on the other to allow a waddling family of at least a dozen Canada geese to cross the road. Overland Park Police Department

