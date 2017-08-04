Photographer captures haunting images inside Metcalf South mall before its demolition

Metcalf South Shopping Center celebrated its grand opening fifty years ago, on Aug. 3, 1967.

Today, the mall is rubble, demolished like so many fading malls in America. What once was considered the retail epicenter of Johnson County is to become a Lowe’s Home Improvement Center with assorted retail and office pad sites around it.

Photographer Seth Lawless, who specializes in chronicling the changing fortunes of shopping malls, captured scenes of the Metcalf South interior before wrecking equipment began clawing into it a few months ago.

His album includes dimly lit views of storefronts and public spaces that once teemed with people. More of his mall photos can be seen on Facebook.

Lane4 Property Group is leading redevelopment of the former mall site. When the debris is cleared, ground preparation for the Lowe’s store is expected to begin in September.

The property’s adjacent Sears store is holding a sale in advance of its planned September closing. The future of the separately owned Sears building hasn’t been announced.