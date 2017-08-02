What happened on I-435: A re-creation of the fiery crash according to Overland Park police

“I get so emotional when I see the video of her wearing the glasses,” Julie McBride said of Juliana, who was born 15 weeks early last October because of a head-on collision. Juliana, 10-months, recently received the bright purple eye glasses from an optometrist in Warrensburg and has been seeing clearer ever since. "I was completely excited, she knows it's me, she really knows it's me," said Jevon McBride, after his daughter looked up at him through the new bright purple eye glasses. "I fell in love with her all over again," he said. "It's amazing to see her reaction. It's like her eyes were open for the first time." Video courtesy McBride Family. By Eric Adler and Tammy Ljungblad.