What happened on I-435: A re-creation of the fiery crash according to Overland Park police

The I-435 crash on July 17 involved five vehicles. Eastbound traffic was halted but the driver of a tractor trailer didn’t stop, causing a crash that left one man critically burned.
Neil Nakahodo and Matt Campbell The Kansas City Star
NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

For the first time, the NAACP has issued a travel advisory for a state, warning travelers and residents about possible discrimination and racist attacks. The Missouri NAACP circulated the advisory in June, and it was adopted by national delegates last week. Video by Jill Toyoshiba and Ian Cummings.

Baby born after crash gets glasses and sees parents clearly for first time

“I get so emotional when I see the video of her wearing the glasses,” Julie McBride said of Juliana, who was born 15 weeks early last October because of a head-on collision. Juliana, 10-months, recently received the bright purple eye glasses from an optometrist in Warrensburg and has been seeing clearer ever since. "I was completely excited, she knows it's me, she really knows it's me," said Jevon McBride, after his daughter looked up at him through the new bright purple eye glasses. "I fell in love with her all over again," he said. "It's amazing to see her reaction. It's like her eyes were open for the first time." Video courtesy McBride Family. By Eric Adler and Tammy Ljungblad.

New Lenexa Civic Center complex opens

A Lenexa Civic Center envisioned 20 years ago opened Monday, July 31, 2017. The five-acre site includes a new City Hall, the Lenexa Rec Center, a five-story parking structure and outdoor public use spaces.

Kemper Arena items go on the auction block

With the imminent sale of Kemper Arena to be renovated into a youth sports complex, arena officials have placed thousands of items up for auction. These include arena seats, scoreboards, bar stools, sections of basketball court flooring, signs and other pieces of the arena's history. One catch winning bidders must wait until the new owners take over the building to bring their purchases home.

Beer Hour with Union Station President George Guastello

Reporter Katy Bergen chatted with Union Station President George Guastello on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Boulevard Brewing Company. In this excerpt, George talks about the "Mummies of the World" exhibit currently on display at Union Station.