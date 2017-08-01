Crowne Plaza hotel security guard harasses India native for his name

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri Pause 1:32 Rocks and debris still clog some parts of Indian Creek Trail 1:04 Tour the St. Joseph house renting for $1,900 a night for solar eclipse day 0:31 Video ad for Moonstock 2017, featuring Ozzy Osbourne 1:04 The Olathe murder-suicide investigation 2:09 Police investigate shooting death of woman at 37th and Woodland 2:25 'Detroit' (Official trailer) 2:59 'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' (Official trailer) 1:20 KU second-half highlights from Game 1 in Rome 2:24 Lara Trump hosts the president's new 'REAL news' show Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Ahmed Dharani said a security guard discriminated against him at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in downtown Kansas City early Tuesday. The Alabama man of Indian descent recorded the encounter on his phone. Allison Long and Judy Thomas The Kansas City Star

Ahmed Dharani said a security guard discriminated against him at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in downtown Kansas City early Tuesday. The Alabama man of Indian descent recorded the encounter on his phone. Allison Long and Judy Thomas The Kansas City Star