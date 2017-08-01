Baby born after crash gets glasses — and sees her parents clearly for first time

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri Pause 1:04 Tour the St. Joseph house renting for $1,900 a night for solar eclipse day 1:04 The Olathe murder-suicide investigation 1:32 Rocks and debris still clog some parts of Indian Creek Trail 2:09 Police investigate shooting death of woman at 37th and Woodland 2:25 'Detroit' (Official trailer) 0:31 Video ad for Moonstock 2017, featuring Ozzy Osbourne 0:27 Ned Yost on Lorenzo Cain: 'His legs are a little beat-up' 1:20 KU second-half highlights from Game 1 in Rome 0:30 See why hiker exclaimed, 'That's a big snake!' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

"I get so emotional when I see the video of her wearing the glasses," Julie McBride said of Juliana, who was born 15 weeks early last October because of a head-on collision. Juliana, 10-months, recently received the bright purple eye glasses from an optometrist in Warrensburg and has been seeing clearer ever since. "I was completely excited, she knows it's me, she really knows it's me," said Jevon McBride, after his daughter looked up at him through the new bright purple eye glasses. "I fell in love with her all over again," he said. "It's amazing to see her reaction. It's like her eyes were open for the first time." Video courtesy McBride Family. By Eric Adler and Tammy Ljungblad.

