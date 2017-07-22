Slight relief from oppressive heat is on the way, but it’s still summer in KC

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 How smart city technology can help KC Pause 1:44 Elevated diners to eat KC barbecue four stories in the air 1:50 Kansas City's most wanted fugitives 2:47 Armed with an infrared thermometer, reporter tells us just how hot things are 0:32 Wayside Waifs takes in 13 dogs rescued from rural Missouri 2:16 Police board announces finalists for Kansas City police chief 5:35 Chowtown Live: How to make a pig snoot sandwich 1:58 Collision at 18th and Oak leaves disabled couple without transportation 2:41 306 million-year-old fossil 2:36 Olathe pastor helps deaf refugees communicate Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Using an infrared thermometer, The Kansas City Star's Lily O'Neill explores heat in Kansas City. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

Using an infrared thermometer, The Kansas City Star's Lily O'Neill explores heat in Kansas City. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star