Stabbing in Lawrence early Saturday leaves one man with serious injuries

A 44-year-old man was seriously injured in an early morning stabbing in Lawrence, police said.
Sgt. Amy Rhoads said officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the 900 block of Kentucky St. around 2:20 a.m. and found the victim, a 44-year-old Lawrence man. The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition, she said.
Police located the suspect, a 41-year-old man, and took him to jail for suspicion of aggravated battery, Rhoads said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
