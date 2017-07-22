Local

July 22, 2017 9:55 AM

Stabbing in Lawrence early Saturday leaves one man with serious injuries

By Judy L. Thomas

jthomas@kcstar.com

A 44-year-old man was seriously injured in an early morning stabbing in Lawrence, police said.

Sgt. Amy Rhoads said officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the 900 block of Kentucky St. around 2:20 a.m. and found the victim, a 44-year-old Lawrence man. The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition, she said.

Police located the suspect, a 41-year-old man, and took him to jail for suspicion of aggravated battery, Rhoads said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Judy L. Thomas: 816-234-4334, @judylthomas

