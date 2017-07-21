A man climbed atop a KC news van Friday morning, prompting a number of tweets about the incident.
July 21, 2017 11:43 AM

Man atop KC news van draws attention, compassion on Twitter

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

A photo of a man who had climbed on top of a news van is circulating online after the Kansas City Streetcar and Kansas City police tweeted about it.

The man, who remains unidentified, caused a short delay for a streetcar Friday morning. The news van was parked near the Union Station stop.

“No shirt. No shoes. No pants. No service,” the streetcar’s official Twitter account tweeted.

KCPD’s official account tweeted:

Multiple people responded to the tweets, some joking about the incident.

Others showed compassion for the man, tweeting they hoped he received any help he may need.

The man was not charged in the incident and was transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation, according to Officer Darin Snapp, a KC police spokesman.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

