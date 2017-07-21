Man atop KC news van draws attention, compassion on Twitter

A photo of a man who had climbed on top of a news van is circulating online after the Kansas City Streetcar and Kansas City police tweeted about it.
The man, who remains unidentified, caused a short delay for a streetcar Friday morning. The news van was parked near the Union Station stop.
“No shirt. No shoes. No pants. No service,” the streetcar’s official Twitter account tweeted.
KCPD’s official account tweeted:
A request we never thought we'd need to issue: Please don't climb on news vans in your boxer shorts. Thank you. https://t.co/1gFQfpblsP— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 21, 2017
Multiple people responded to the tweets, some joking about the incident.
A solid LOL elicited on that one.— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 21, 2017
I know a lot of people want to be on the news, but this is just wrong.— Tom Smith (@tomlovespaula) July 21, 2017
That's one way to try and beat the heat, but not recommended.— William Kirkpatrick (@Hubbyboogie) July 21, 2017
Others showed compassion for the man, tweeting they hoped he received any help he may need.
Let's hope he gets some.— KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) July 21, 2017
Hope everything is okay— Brian (@NEpats86) July 21, 2017
Sounds like he has some mental illness, let's not make fun of him.— Ember (@emmmmmmber) July 21, 2017
The man was not charged in the incident and was transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation, according to Officer Darin Snapp, a KC police spokesman.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
Comments