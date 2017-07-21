Willie Wilson, 54, whom his family calls Darryl, suffered horrific burns in a chain-reaction crash Monday on Interstate 435 in Overland Park. Wilson, a computer analyst, usually avoided Interstate 435 when returning home to south Kansas City from his job in Olathe, but for some reason, he chose the highway on Monday afternoon. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star
Willie Wilson, 54, whom his family calls Darryl, suffered horrific burns in a chain-reaction crash Monday on Interstate 435 in Overland Park. Wilson, a computer analyst, usually avoided Interstate 435 when returning home to south Kansas City from his job in Olathe, but for some reason, he chose the highway on Monday afternoon. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

July 21, 2017 7:45 AM

Morning Rush: Royals dominant against Tigers; family praises man burned in I-435 crash

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

Family praises man burned in fiery crash

The family of Willie Wilson, who was badly burned in a chain-reaction wreck on Interstate 435, praised him for his caring nature, Matt Campbell reports. Relatives have set up a GoFundMe page to help address upcoming medical bills. Wilson will need about 20 surgeries and rehabilitation therapies on his road to recovery.

Royals win big over Tigers

The Royals scored 16 runs Thursday, the most they’ve scored all season, Rustin Dodd reports. The team also set a franchise record by scoring four runs in four different innings.

Kobach begins work on Trump’s election panel

The Star’s editorial board writes that President Donald Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity was formed after his preposterous claim that “millions” voted illegally in November. Now, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is a leader on the commission, which officially began work Wednesday. Voter suppression resulting from the commission’s work is a concern of the editorial board.

Most influential sports figures

Who are Kansas City’s 20 most influential sports figures? Blair Kerkhoff and Pete Grathoff set out to answer that question, coming up with some expected names and some that may surprise you.

Weekend movie guide

Check out the weekend movie guide from Sharon Hoffman. “Dunkirk,” “Girls Trip” and other movies are hitting theaters soon. And on Netflix, relentless “Ozark” gets drunk on an ice-chest full of redneck cliches.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

