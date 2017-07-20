Flea-infested dogs rescued from hoarder find temporary shelter at Wayside Waifs

More than a dozen flea-infested dogs rescued from a hoarder have found a temporary home at Wayside Waifs.
One of the most serious cases of neglect. They are now safe and being treated. You can help https://t.co/iLnOAaR4YS pic.twitter.com/4VIzvcje9q— Wayside Waifs (@WaysideWaifs) July 20, 2017
The organization took in 13 dogs Thursday afternoon after the pets were rescued from a hoarding situation and immediately began the process of nursing the animals back to health.
The fleas are literally everywhere on their bodies. 13 dogs now receiving medical care, food and water at Wayside. pic.twitter.com/qutzKnwRVd— Wayside Waifs (@WaysideWaifs) July 20, 2017
The dogs reportedly were rescued from rural Missouri. They were found with fleas and sores all over their bodies, according to Wayside Waifs officials.
A heartbreaking scene as 13 dogs rescued from a hoarding situation arrive- covered with fleas and sores. #rescue pic.twitter.com/g1VYriiMlN— Wayside Waifs (@WaysideWaifs) July 20, 2017
An owner has not been identified.
To help, visit the Wayside Waifs website and click the “donate” tab.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments