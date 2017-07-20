Thirteen dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in rural Missouri. They're being treated and nursed back to health at Wayside Waifs, a shelter in south Kansas City. Wayside Waifs
July 20, 2017 9:15 PM

Flea-infested dogs rescued from hoarder find temporary shelter at Wayside Waifs

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

More than a dozen flea-infested dogs rescued from a hoarder have found a temporary home at Wayside Waifs.

The organization took in 13 dogs Thursday afternoon after the pets were rescued from a hoarding situation and immediately began the process of nursing the animals back to health.

The dogs reportedly were rescued from rural Missouri. They were found with fleas and sores all over their bodies, according to Wayside Waifs officials.

An owner has not been identified.

To help, visit the Wayside Waifs website and click the “donate” tab.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

