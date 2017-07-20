Independence police are looking for a 15-year-old reported missing after running away from home. Amie L. Tucker was last seen at her home in the 11300 block of East Sheley Road in Independence.
July 20, 2017 1:57 PM

Independence police search for 15-year-old reported as a runaway

By Ian Cummings

Independence police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old reported missing after running away from home.

Amie L. Tucker was last seen at her home in the 11300 block of East Sheley Road in Independence.

The Police Department has reported Tucker to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and is investigating.

Tucker is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches and 110 pounds with a thin build and blue hair.

Anyone with information about Amy is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

