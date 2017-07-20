Traffic alert: Work to close eastbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway at I-35

A stretch of the highly traveled Shawnee Mission Parkway just west of Interstate 35 will be closed this weekend for pavement work.
The eastbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway will close at 8 p.m. Friday from Mastin Street to I-35 in Merriam. The ramp from Shawnee Mission Parkway to southbound I-35 will closed.
During the closures, drivers have the options of two detours. Traffic will be detoured at Nieman Road in Shawnee to eastbound Johnson Drive to the north or eastbound 75th Street to the south. Traffic then will use Antioch Road to return to Shawnee Mission Parkway.
Traffic exiting from southbound I-35 to eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway will need to go west to Nieman for the detour. To avoid the full detour, drivers should exit at Johnson Drive and head east to Antioch and then south to Shawnee Mission Parkway.
Traffic on Carter Avenue will not be able to access eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway.
The lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday in time for the morning’s rush hour.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
