Morning Rush: FBI seizes records of Overland Park doc; Royals win; KC icon’s new home

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.
Here’s what you need to know:
FBI seizes Overland Park doctor’s records
The FBI seized patient records of Dr. Steven Simon, an Overland Park pain physician with ties to an opiate manufacturer accused of insurance fraud and prescriber kickbacks, Andy Marso reports. Former executives are accused of pushing doctors to prescribe a fentanyl spray to people who didn’t qualify for it.
A former patient says a nurse in the office asked him if he would be willing to say he had cancer, even though he didn’t. The nurse denies the allegation.
Royals walk off against Tigers
The Royals turned it around against the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth, winning with a walk-off sacrifice fly by Alex Gordon. And Ned Yost hopes it’s the type of win that can ignite some momentum for the team that’s now just two games behind Cleveland for first in the division, Rustin Dodd reports.
KC icon finds new home at Magic Kingdom
A piece of Kansas City’s past will become a new attraction at Walt Disney World. The Willis Wood Theatre, which was a cultural hub in the early 20th century, burned down in 1917. But the theatre that Walt Disney himself likely frequented will become a live entertainment venue off the Magic Kingdom’s Main Street, Jacob Gedetsis reports.
John McCain has brain cancer
Republican U.S. Sen. John McCain announced Wednesday that surgery revealed a cancerous tumor in his brain. The tumor was completely removed, but McCain’s current condition is unclear.
Westport privatization not a solution to violence
The Star’s editorial board writes that privatizing Westport’s streets to allow for checking patrons for weapons is not the solution to area violence. It could lead to discrimination of minorities and would be nearly impossible to enforce.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
Comments