Morning Rush: FBI seizes records of Overland Park doc; Royals win; KC icon’s new home

Insys Therapeutics, an Arizona-based company that produces an opioid spray, says the U.S. attorney's office in Kansas has sent it a subpoena as part of ongoing investigations into physicians connected to the company. Six Insys executives and managers were indicted in December on charges that allege they used their physician speaker program to pay kickbacks to doctors who prescribed their drug. Overland Park physician Steven Simon was among the company's top-paid physician speakers but is not part of the indictments. Jason Boatright and Andy Marso The Kansas City Star

