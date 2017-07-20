Insys Therapeutics, an Arizona-based company that produces an opioid spray, says the U.S. attorney's office in Kansas has sent it a subpoena as part of ongoing investigations into physicians connected to the company. Six Insys executives and managers were indicted in December on charges that allege they used their physician speaker program to pay kickbacks to doctors who prescribed their drug. Overland Park physician Steven Simon was among the company's top-paid physician speakers but is not part of the indictments. Jason Boatright and Andy Marso The Kansas City Star
Insys Therapeutics, an Arizona-based company that produces an opioid spray, says the U.S. attorney's office in Kansas has sent it a subpoena as part of ongoing investigations into physicians connected to the company. Six Insys executives and managers were indicted in December on charges that allege they used their physician speaker program to pay kickbacks to doctors who prescribed their drug. Overland Park physician Steven Simon was among the company's top-paid physician speakers but is not part of the indictments. Jason Boatright and Andy Marso The Kansas City Star

July 20, 2017 7:50 AM

Morning Rush: FBI seizes records of Overland Park doc; Royals win; KC icon’s new home

By Max Londberg

FBI seizes Overland Park doctor’s records

The FBI seized patient records of Dr. Steven Simon, an Overland Park pain physician with ties to an opiate manufacturer accused of insurance fraud and prescriber kickbacks, Andy Marso reports. Former executives are accused of pushing doctors to prescribe a fentanyl spray to people who didn’t qualify for it.

A former patient says a nurse in the office asked him if he would be willing to say he had cancer, even though he didn’t. The nurse denies the allegation.

Royals walk off against Tigers

The Royals turned it around against the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth, winning with a walk-off sacrifice fly by Alex Gordon. And Ned Yost hopes it’s the type of win that can ignite some momentum for the team that’s now just two games behind Cleveland for first in the division, Rustin Dodd reports.

Royals left fielder Alex Gordon talks about driving in the winning run against the Tigers

Alex Gordon came through for the Royals in a big way on Wednesday night. His sacrifice fly in the ninth inning provided the winning margin in a 4-3 victory.

Alec McChesney The Kansas City Star

KC icon finds new home at Magic Kingdom

A piece of Kansas City’s past will become a new attraction at Walt Disney World. The Willis Wood Theatre, which was a cultural hub in the early 20th century, burned down in 1917. But the theatre that Walt Disney himself likely frequented will become a live entertainment venue off the Magic Kingdom’s Main Street, Jacob Gedetsis reports.

John McCain has brain cancer

Republican U.S. Sen. John McCain announced Wednesday that surgery revealed a cancerous tumor in his brain. The tumor was completely removed, but McCain’s current condition is unclear.

Westport privatization not a solution to violence

The Star’s editorial board writes that privatizing Westport’s streets to allow for checking patrons for weapons is not the solution to area violence. It could lead to discrimination of minorities and would be nearly impossible to enforce.

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting

A man allegedly shooting into a crowd of people in Westport was shot by a Kansas City police officer early Sunday. In home security footage a Westport resident shared, more than a dozen gunshots can be heard in rapid succession around 2:48 a.m.

Allison Long, Katy Bergen and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Olathe pastor helps deaf refugees communicate

