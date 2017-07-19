Mersadiez Rohr, 14, is missing and could be with Matthew Fischer, a registered sex offender.
Local

July 19, 2017 8:32 AM

Registered sex offender in custody, but a Missouri teen is still missing

By Max Londberg

A missing teen from Smithton, Mo., has still not been found after a registered sex offender was taken into custody in connection with the case.

Mersadiez Rohr, 14, was reported missing Tuesday night. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department suspected Rohr was with Matthew Fischer, a sex offender from New York.

Fischer was taken into custody, according to reports, but Rohr remains missing.

Rohr and the family vehicle were discovered missing late Tuesday. The vehicle is described as a tan or beige 2004 GMC Yukon with Missouri plates: MH2P0D.

Rohr is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 138 pounds with sandy hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Rohr or the vehicle should immediately call 911 or the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 573-378-5481.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

