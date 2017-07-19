Morning Rush: Man on fire was pulled from car; KCK priest suspended; Moran for repeal

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.
Burning man saved from fiery crash
Mark Read was passing by the wreckage of a fiery crash on Interstate 435 when he saw a man trying to get out of his burning car. Read stopped on the shoulder and helped remove the man, whose pants, bare chest face and hair were on fire, Matt Campbell reports.
Priest suspended for “boundary violations” with minor
The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas has suspended a priest due to allegations of inappropriate conduct with two people, including a minor, Judy Thomas reports. The priest, Rev. Scott Kallal, 35, denies moral misconduct and has agreed to undergo counseling, a statement by the Archdiocese said.
Moran supports repeal of ACA
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas said he supports repealing the Affordable Care Act, Lindsay Wise reports. Moran was one of two senators who this week announced his opposition to the GOP’s repeal-and-replace bill, essentially sinking it. Moran said he supports an open legislative process to craft new health care policy to replace the ACA.
The Star’s editorial board, meanwhile, writes that Republicans should abandon their efforts to repeal the ACA. “Partial repeal would mean millions of Americans would lose access to affordable coverage,” the board writes. “Insurance providers would face calamity.”
Royals streaking
The Royals are slumping at a complicated time, Vahe Gregorian writes, when a few more losses could prompt management to start thinking about the team’s long-term future rather than pursuing wins this season.
