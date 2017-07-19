Mark Read of Overland Park dashed across traffic Monday to help pull a man away from his burning vehicle at a crash site on Interstate 435. Accident scene video by Mark Read, Robert Read, Brian Price and the Overland Park Fire Department. Photo by Mark Read. Keith Myers, Matt Campbell, Mark Read, Robert Read, Brian Price and the Overland Park Fire Department The Kansas City Star
Mark Read of Overland Park dashed across traffic Monday to help pull a man away from his burning vehicle at a crash site on Interstate 435. Accident scene video by Mark Read, Robert Read, Brian Price and the Overland Park Fire Department. Photo by Mark Read. Keith Myers, Matt Campbell, Mark Read, Robert Read, Brian Price and the Overland Park Fire Department The Kansas City Star

Local

July 19, 2017 7:44 AM

Morning Rush: Man on fire was pulled from car; KCK priest suspended; Moran for repeal

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burning man saved from fiery crash

Mark Read was passing by the wreckage of a fiery crash on Interstate 435 when he saw a man trying to get out of his burning car. Read stopped on the shoulder and helped remove the man, whose pants, bare chest face and hair were on fire, Matt Campbell reports.

Priest suspended for “boundary violations” with minor

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas has suspended a priest due to allegations of inappropriate conduct with two people, including a minor, Judy Thomas reports. The priest, Rev. Scott Kallal, 35, denies moral misconduct and has agreed to undergo counseling, a statement by the Archdiocese said.

Moran supports repeal of ACA

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas said he supports repealing the Affordable Care Act, Lindsay Wise reports. Moran was one of two senators who this week announced his opposition to the GOP’s repeal-and-replace bill, essentially sinking it. Moran said he supports an open legislative process to craft new health care policy to replace the ACA.

'Moran came out in a positive and then hit us in the jaw with a negative'

Johnson County MoveOn members came out and expressed thanks to Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas during a monthly meeting at the senator's office in Olathe after Moran, along with fellow Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, said Monday that he would oppose the latest draft of a Senate Republican bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. However, Moran said Tuesday that he'd vote to proceed to debate on a bill that would repeal the law without replacing it.

Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

The Star’s editorial board, meanwhile, writes that Republicans should abandon their efforts to repeal the ACA. “Partial repeal would mean millions of Americans would lose access to affordable coverage,” the board writes. “Insurance providers would face calamity.”

Royals streaking

The Royals are slumping at a complicated time, Vahe Gregorian writes, when a few more losses could prompt management to start thinking about the team’s long-term future rather than pursuing wins this season.

Royals manager Ned Yost says team is streaky in both good and bad ways

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost spoke to the media before his team's game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos