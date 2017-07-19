Morning Rush: Man on fire was pulled from car; KCK priest suspended; Moran for repeal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:12 'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 Pause 1:56 'Moran came out in a positive and then hit us in the jaw with a negative' 1:03 Police: Rear-end accident leaves several injured on I-435 1:09 Jumbo jet to be used as an interactive lab for students 0:51 Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store 1:49 Airshow pilot performs the evening before fatal crash in Atchison County 0:21 How you can stay safe in the heat 1:03 Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:02 Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 2:54 In 2010, burglars pulled off an "Ocean's 11" heist of a Plaza jewelry store Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Mark Read of Overland Park dashed across traffic Monday to help pull a man away from his burning vehicle at a crash site on Interstate 435. Accident scene video by Mark Read, Robert Read, Brian Price and the Overland Park Fire Department. Photo by Mark Read. Keith Myers, Matt Campbell, Mark Read, Robert Read, Brian Price and the Overland Park Fire Department The Kansas City Star

Mark Read of Overland Park dashed across traffic Monday to help pull a man away from his burning vehicle at a crash site on Interstate 435. Accident scene video by Mark Read, Robert Read, Brian Price and the Overland Park Fire Department. Photo by Mark Read. Keith Myers, Matt Campbell, Mark Read, Robert Read, Brian Price and the Overland Park Fire Department The Kansas City Star