A multiple car accident on eastbound Interstate 435 just east of Quivira Road in Overland Park sent one driver to a hospital with critical burns after a semi-trailer burst into flames. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Local

July 18, 2017 7:50 AM

Morning Rush: Westport chaos triggers rare police action; fire erupts after I-435 crash

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fiery wreck on I-435

Fire erupted on eastbound Interstate 435 after five vehicles were involved in a wreck, The Star reported. Three people were injured. The wreck occurred in a “treacherous” construction zone and caused the closure of both lanes of the highway for hours.

Westport chaos

After a weekend of shootings and reported pepper spray, Kansas City police took a rare step: The department ordered all bars closed early Sunday night in Westport, Ian Cummings and Katy Bergen reported. The decision followed violent incidents, including a shooting into a crowd and the assault of a police officer. The early closure Sunday hadn’t been ordered by police in more than a decade.

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting

A man allegedly shooting into a crowd of people in Westport was shot by a Kansas City police officer early Sunday. In home security footage a Westport resident shared, more than a dozen gunshots can be heard in rapid succession around 2:48 a.m.

Allison Long, Katy Bergen and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

GOP health care bill sinks

Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, was one of two senators Monday announcing he would not support the GOP health care bill written to replace the Affordable Care Act, Lindsay Wise reported. Without the two Republicans’ support, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that his party would abandon this attempt at repeal-and-replace of Barack Obama’s signature health care legislation. Moran called the bill bad policy and criticized the “closed door process” in which it was produced.

Moran discusses the importance of health care to rural communities

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran talks about the role small hospitals play in rural communities during a town hall in Palco, Kan.

Bryan Lowry The Kansas City Star

Kansas Supreme Court takes up school funding

The Kansas Supreme Court will take up the issue of school funding Tuesday, Jonathan Shorman reports. The gap between how much money schools argue is appropriate and how much the state says is ample is massive.

KCI plan has little room for error

The Star editorial board writes the Kansas City Council faces an extraordinarily tight deadline for putting a new airport terminal plan on the November ballot. Council members are up to the task, but there is virtually no margin for error.

Kansas City Council discusses deadline for new KCI terminal proposals

Kansas City Councilwoman Katheryn Shields spoke Thursday after the city council discussed plans for a new terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

Lily O’Neill The Kansas City Star

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

