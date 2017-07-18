Morning Rush: Westport chaos triggers rare police action; fire erupts after I-435 crash

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.
Fiery wreck on I-435
Fire erupted on eastbound Interstate 435 after five vehicles were involved in a wreck, The Star reported. Three people were injured. The wreck occurred in a “treacherous” construction zone and caused the closure of both lanes of the highway for hours.
Westport chaos
After a weekend of shootings and reported pepper spray, Kansas City police took a rare step: The department ordered all bars closed early Sunday night in Westport, Ian Cummings and Katy Bergen reported. The decision followed violent incidents, including a shooting into a crowd and the assault of a police officer. The early closure Sunday hadn’t been ordered by police in more than a decade.
GOP health care bill sinks
Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, was one of two senators Monday announcing he would not support the GOP health care bill written to replace the Affordable Care Act, Lindsay Wise reported. Without the two Republicans’ support, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that his party would abandon this attempt at repeal-and-replace of Barack Obama’s signature health care legislation. Moran called the bill bad policy and criticized the “closed door process” in which it was produced.
Kansas Supreme Court takes up school funding
The Kansas Supreme Court will take up the issue of school funding Tuesday, Jonathan Shorman reports. The gap between how much money schools argue is appropriate and how much the state says is ample is massive.
KCI plan has little room for error
The Star editorial board writes the Kansas City Council faces an extraordinarily tight deadline for putting a new airport terminal plan on the November ballot. Council members are up to the task, but there is virtually no margin for error.
