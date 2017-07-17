Health fair Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium

A health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium will offer free screenings, body mass index readings and dental checks, as well as tips on car booster seat installation and bicycle safety.
The 11th annual Public Health and Safety Fair is hosted by Missouri State Sen. Kiki Curls in partnership with Truman Medical Centers, the Black Health Care Coalition, the Office of Minority Health, the Kansas City Police Department and the Kansas City Chiefs.
