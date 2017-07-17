Kansas City is soliciting applications for free Google Fiber internet service for non-profit groups that work to close the digital divide.
July 17, 2017 1:52 PM

Kansas City nonprofits can make pitch for free Google Fiber service

By Scott Canon

scanon@kcstar.com

Kansas City nonprofit groups can bid for a chance at free internet service from Google Fiber with proposals on how to overcome the separation that divides the city’s digital haves and have-nots.

The city’s “Google Fiber Community Connections Challenge” is seeking entries from “nonprofits that are looking to bridge the digital divide,” said a news release from the city on Monday.

The competition, the release said, will select applicants for gigabit-speed internet connections.

Applications are due Aug. 7. City officials and staff will work with “digital inclusion stakeholders” to evaluate the entries. An informational session is scheduled for Monday, July 24, at noon on the 11th floor of City Hall.

Online applications for the service ask a number of questions about the organizations, focusing on who their clients are and how they’d benefit. The application also notes that the service comes with a requirement for an annual report quantifying the impact of the internet service. “How,” it asks, “will your organization measure the impact of Google Fiber Internet services on those served by your organization?”

